Cousins completed 36 of 50 passes for 422 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 28 yards, threw a two-point conversion pass and lost a fumble.

In almost any other game, Cousins' sensational stat line would have been more than enough to pull out a victory. However, he had the misfortune of running into a white-hot Jared Goff and company Thursday, and he simply wasn't able to keep up. Cousins fired a pair of touchdown passes to Aldrick Robinson and one to Adam Thielen on a perfect strike down the seam in the third quarter on his way to his second 400-yard game of the season. From a fantasy perspective, Cousins made up for the disappointment stemming from last Sunday's inexplicable home loss to the Bills. He'll look to stay hot against the Eagles in Week 5 showdown.