Cousins completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 174 yards and one touchdown, while adding four rushes for 16 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Raiders.

Cousins may be capable of registering his first career postseason win this season as the starting quarterback for the Vikings, but his individual numbers thus far in 2019 are a distant cry from those he established as a member of the Redskins. With a star-studded defense in Minnesota, of course, he isn't being asked to do nearly as much to help his team win games. It is a small sample size to this point, but after a typically-prolific 2018 in his debut campaign for the Vikings, Cousins is on pace for a 2019 completion rate of 58.7, with a shade under 2,700 passing yards, and 16 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. In three full seasons as the starter for Washington, he never threw for fewer than 4,000 yards or 25 touchdowns. He certainly does not project to have a huge fantasy outing in Week 4, taking on a Bears defense that has only surrendered two touchdown passes over its first two appearances of the year.