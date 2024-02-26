Cousins, who is bouncing back from a right Achilles tear, posted a video Monday which showed him backpedaling and throwing recently in an indoor tennis facility, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Cousins, who sustained the injury during Week 8 of the 2023 season (Oct. 29), noted in his social media post that he was "encouraged by the progress" he's made thus far. With that in mind, the veteran signal caller, who's eligible to become a free agent next month, relayed during interviews at the Super Bowl that he's on track with his recovery and expects to be healthy enough to participate in OTAs and minicamp this spring. Per Seifert, there's mutual interest between the Vikings and Cousins to keep the QB with the franchise he's played for since 2018, but for now, the 35-year-old profiles as the best potentially available option at his position ahead of NFL free agency.