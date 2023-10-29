Cousins won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers after exiting in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.

Cousins hobbled off the field with 10:30 remaining in the quarter and didn't appear to be putting any weight on his right foot after he was taken down by Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark on a third-down play. He headed to the Vikings' medical tent on the sideline for evaluation before being quickly carted to the locker room and ruled out for the day. He'll finish the Week 8 contest with 23 completions on 31 attempts for 274 yards and two touchdowns to go with nine rushing yards on two carries. Jaren Hall will replace Cousins as the Vikings' quarterback and could be in line for playing time if Cousins' injury is serious enough to keep him out of Minnesota's Week 9 game versus the Falcons.