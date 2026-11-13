Cousins is expected to start Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings acquired Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday, and unsurprisingly he's trending toward being immediately installed as the starter, as his new team is in the midst of a two-game skid. With Kyler Murray (hamstring) viewed as week-to-week, Carson Wentz (ankle, limited at practice Thursday) -- if available -- and Max Brosmer profile as his Week 10 backup options. Prior to being dealt, Cousins was playing well for Las Vegas, and his addition to the Minnesota offense should result in a boost for the team's top pass catchers, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison