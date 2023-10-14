Cousins is expected to remain with the Vikings for the rest of the 2023 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousins is not expected to waive his full no-trade clause, so even if the Vikings wanted to move him it would not be possible. Speculation has been abound about his future with the team, as he is in the final year of his current contract and Minnesota is 1-4 entering Week 6 -- three games out of first place. Adding in the absence of Justin Jefferson (hamstring), it appears that it's a longshot for the team to make a run at the postseason. Nevertheless, Cousins appears set to play out his contract in Minnesota.