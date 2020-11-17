Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Cousins played well while finally winning his first Monday-night start in 10 career tries. The veteran began by tossing a 17-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen, and although the wideout dropped a pass that was then intercepted shortly afterward, Cousins went back to him for the game-winning, six-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. In doing so, Cousins brought his season tally to 17 touchdowns -- nine of which have gone to Thielen -- and is now gifted with a Week 11 matchup against a Cowboys secondary that's allowed the second-most passing scores this season.