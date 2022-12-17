Cousins completed 34 of 54 passes for 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Everything that could go wrong did for the Vikings as they fell behind 33-0 in the first half, including a Cousins pick-six. In the third quarter, Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn for a 63-yard gain and a two-yard touchdown to get Minnesota on the board with the first of three consecutive Vikings touchdown drives. Cousins capped the third of those drives with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson before derailing the following possession with his second interception. The veteran quarterback bounced back with touchdown passes to Adam Thielen (one yard) and Dalvin Cook (64 yards), the latter of which Cousins followed with a two-point conversion to T.J. Hockenson to tie the score at 36. A field goal in the final minute of overtime capped the historic comeback and improved Minnesota's record to 11-3 heading into a Week 16 visit from the Giants.