Cousins (Achilles) announced Tuesday via social media that he had his cast removed from his right foot, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Cousins will ditch the cast just under two weeks after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon. The 35-year-old quarterback will face a lengthy rehab process, but if he's able to avoid any setbacks in the next several months, he could receive full medical clearance for training camp, if not OTAs. Whether Cousins will be taking part in offseason work with the Vikings or another team is up in the air, as he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.