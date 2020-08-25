Cousins has displayed increased accuracy as training camp has progressed, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.
Cousins has a number of incumbent receivers to throw to, most notably Adam Thielen, but the offseason trade of Stefon Diggs to the Bills has opened up a significant number of reps. Rookie first-round pick Justin Jefferson likely is the long-term answer as the No. 2 WR, but 2019 seventh-rounder Bisi Johnson has been working ahead of him so far in camp. During two campaigns with Diggs on board, Cousins completed a healthy 68.7 percent of his passes and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, marks that could be less stable as he incorporates Jefferson into what remains a run-heavy scheme.
