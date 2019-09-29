Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Held in check by Bears
Cousins completed 27 of 36 passes for 233 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
The completions, attempts and even yards were all season highs for the QB, but while he didn't throw a touchdown or interception, Cousins did fumble twice (losing one of them) in the face of relentless pressure from Chicago and got sacked six times on the afternoon. He'll take on a much less daunting defense next week in a road game against the Giants, but that won't necessarily translate to better numbers -- so far this year Cousins' usage has depended entirely on whether Dalvin Cook is dominating the opposition or not.
