Cousins completed 20 of 36 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.

Cousins put to rest any doubts about his degree of chemistry with new wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, hitting the duo for a combined nine catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. The veteran signal caller also put the services of returning running back Dalvin Cook to good use, hitting the FSU product on six occasions for 55 yards. Having put together a clean regular-season debut, Cousin will look to keep the momentum going against the Packers in an intriguing Week 2 divisional matchup.