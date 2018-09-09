Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Impressive in regular-season debut
Cousins completed 20 of 36 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.
Cousins put to rest any doubts about his degree of chemistry with new wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, hitting the duo for a combined nine catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. The veteran signal caller also put the services of returning running back Dalvin Cook to good use, hitting the FSU product on six occasions for 55 yards. Having put together a clean regular-season debut, Cousin will look to keep the momentum going against the Packers in an intriguing Week 2 divisional matchup.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Completes 17 passes Friday•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles in Saturday's preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Leads scoring drive in preseason debut•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: May have short stint Saturday•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Officially signs with Vikes•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Plans to join Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...