Cousins and the team's other healthy key starters are slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.

That's not especially surprising, given that most teams tend to give their starters their most significant exhibition action in Week 3 of the preseason, but with a number of squads punting on that trend this year, it's worth confirming Cousins' participation. Per the report, coach Mike Zimmer "has generally played starters through the first half and into the third quarter in the third preseason games he's coached." Then, once Cousins checks out of Saturday's contest, he'll presumably sit out Minnesota's preseason finale, with an eye toward being healthy for Week 1 action.