Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Leads big comeback
Cousins completed 29 of 35 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-23 win over Denver. He lost a fumble during the contest.
It was a tale of two halves as the Denver defense absolutely harassed Cousins in the first half, but the red-hot passer was able to lead touchdown drives on all four of Minnesota's possessions in the second half. The prettiest was a 54-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs early in the fourth quarter to bring Minnesota to within a score. Cousins sold a beautiful play-action fake, slid way out to his left and found Diggs flying up field. Cousins has been a completely different quarterback since Week 4's loss to Chicago, completing at least 70 percent of his passes in six of seven games and boasting a touchdown:interception ratio of 18:1 all while Minnesota has gone on a 6-1 run. Next up, after the bye, is a visit to Seattle, where the Seahawks have struggled against the pass this season.
