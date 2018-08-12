Cousins made his Vikings debut during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos and completed all four of the passes he threw for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Cousins only got one drive but he certainly made the most of it, especially given his matchup with the Broncos' stout defense. The highlight of his day was a beautiful 28-yard dime to Stefon Diggs that set up Cousins' first career touchdown as a Viking. The quarterback will look to continue his impressive play during Minnesota's second preseason game next Saturday against the Jaguars.