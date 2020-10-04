Cousins went 16-for-22 passing with 260 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 win against the Texans. He added five rushing yards on four attempts.

The 32-year-old QB avoided committing a turnover in a game for the first time this season, after he threw an average of two interceptions per game Weeks 1 through 3. Cousins still hasn't eclipsed the 260-yard passing mark in 2020, but at least he has multiple passing TDs in three of his four outings to this point. Next, Cousins will face a Seahawks defense that surrendered 362 combined passing and rushing yards to Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 4.