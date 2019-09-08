Cousins completed eight of 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Atlanta. He also added six rushes for four yards and a touchdown.

Cousins played well when given the opportunity in the team's season-opening victory, though he was largely limited to handing the ball off. The Vikings jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, and rushed the ball 38 times as opposed to his 10 pass attempts. More positively, he capped off opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen and salvaged his fantasy performance with a rushing score late in the second quarter. The Vikings likely won't be able to go as run-heavy in their offensive scheme in Week 2 at Green Bay, meaning Cousins should have the opportunity for more production.