Cousins completed 14 of 21 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding seven yards on five carries in Sunday's 41-17 win over Miami.

Cousins got on a roll early, capping the opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. He gave that touchdown back with a pick-six in the second quarter, a play that spurred on a 17-0 Dolphins run after the Vikings had raced out to a 21-0 lead. Minnesota responded with a 20-0 run of its own, including a 40-yard Cousins touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson. With between 201 and 215 yards in each of the past three games and a 4:3 touchdown to interception ratio over that span, Cousins will be tough to trust against the Lions in Week 16.