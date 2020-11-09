Cousins completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 9 against the Lions.

Cousins was limited by game script yet again and has combined to throw only 34 passes in the team's past two games. Even so, he managed his third three-touchdown performance of the season while also racking up 11 yards per attempt. The entire Vikings' offense has benefitted from the return of Dalvin Cook, who has kept the Vikings offense moving and played a significant role on drives that were capped by Cousins' passing scores. Cousins will likely be stuck in another slow-paced matchup in Week 10 against Chicago.