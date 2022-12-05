Cousins completed 21 of 35 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets.

Cousins struggled significantly against the tough Jets' defense and was held to only 4.9 yards per attempt. However, he limited mistakes -- he didn't turn the ball over -- and threw a key touchdown to Justin Jefferson from 10 yards away midway through the fourth quarter. Though the Vikings have had plenty of team-level success on the campaign, Cousins has now failed to throw for multiple scores in three of his last four games.