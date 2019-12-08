Cousins completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 242 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 14 win over the Lions.

Cousins failed to throw multiple touchdowns for the first time in four contests and attempted just 10 passes in the second half. He made the best of his limited volume, however, averaging 8.1 yards per pass attempt. His performance was highlighted by several long plays, including a 44-yard completion to Stefon Diggs as well as a 36-yard connection with Laquon Treadwell. He'll draw a matchup against the Chargers in Week 15.