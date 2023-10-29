Cousins suffered an apparent torn Achilles during Sunday's 24-10 win at Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousins limped to the sideline with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter unable to put any weight on his right foot and was quickly ruled out. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cousins is slated for an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury, but if the expected diagnosis is confirmed, he'll miss the remainder of the campaign. With Nick Mullens (back) needing to remain on injured reserve for at last one more game, rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall could be in line for his first career start next Sunday in Atlanta.