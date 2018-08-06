Cousins will remain on the field for as long as the starting offensive line does during Saturday's preseason game in Denver, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Of course, the Vikings are dealing with a number of injuries among their offensive front, namely interior starters Nick Easton (neck/back), Pat Elflein (ankle, PUP) and Mike Remmers (ankle), so coach Mike Zimmer may have a quick trigger finger with his new starting quarterback. No matter, Cousins' appearance Saturday will mark his first since inking a full-guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract in Minnesota back in March. Of interest will be his developing rapport with weapons such as Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook (knee).