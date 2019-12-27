Cousins doesn't know how much he'll play this week against the Bears or whether he'll play at all, the team's official web site reports. "Certainly would love to be able to play well and get a bad taste out of your mouth, and we'll see what ends up being the right call," he said.

With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 playoff seed, there's nothing to play for this week against Chicago. Head coach Mike Zimmer hasn't said whether he'll rest his starters and may not announce a decision until kickoff. Cousins is a risky fantasy option as a result. However, the Vikings may play their starters for a quarter or two after a poor offensive performance in last week's loss to Green Bay.