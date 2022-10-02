Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints.

Cousins moved the Vikings' offense effectively throughout the game but regularly stalled in the red zone. He managed his lone touchdown of the game midway through the first quarter on a 15-yard connection with Alexander Mattison. Cousins also regularly found Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for solid gains, though his production was ultimately capped by his inability to finish drives. More positively, Cousins has managed at least 260 passing yards in three of four games to begin the season.