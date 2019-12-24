Vikings' Kirk Cousins: MNF struggles continue
Cousins completed 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.
Cousins struggled outside of a 21-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, which put Minnesota ahead 10-3 in the second quarter. He had a would-be 53-yard touchdown to Bisi Johnson in the fourth quarter erased on an offensive holding call and failed to move the offense effectively as he fell to a remarkable 0-9 on Monday Night Football. With seeding still at stake against the Bears in Week 17, Cousins will need to bounce back quickly. Hopefully standout running back Dalvin Cook (chest) will return for that one and bring back the play-action threat Cousins needs to thrive.
