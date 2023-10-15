Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-5 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Cousins unsurprisingly bore little resemblance to the prolific performer he's often been with Justin Jefferson (IR-hamstring) available, but the veteran signal-caller was able to do just enough to help the Vikings squeeze out a close victory. In Jefferson's absence, Cousins spread the ball around to six different targets, and his fumble on a late second-quarter sack didn't lead to any Bears points. Cousins will likely acclimate to Jefferson's absence a bit more by the week, but he'll draw an unenviable matchup against the 49ers in a Monday night Week 7 home matchup on Oct. 23.