Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Near-perfect effort in Week 8 win
Cousins completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday. He also rushed twice for two yards.
Playing without Adam Thielen (hamstring), Cousins turned in his highest completion percentage (88.5) of the season and averaged an impressive 11.0 yards per attempt. Unsurprisingly, Cousins relied heavily on his two most talented healthy players, Stefon Diggs and Dalvin Cook, connecting with the duo for 12 of his 23 completions. Cousins fell just short of the 300-yard mark for the first time in four games, but he's now thrown just a single interception since Week 2. He'll look to keep up his elite play against the Chiefs in a Week 9 matchup a week from Sunday.
