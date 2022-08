Cousins is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos.

Cousins is one of 33 players the team announced as not slated to play in the contest, a group that included all of Minnesota's top skill players. Cousins' next start will occur in Week 1 against the Packers, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn set to serve as his top options at wideout out of the gate this season.