Cousins completed 11 of 26 pass attempts for 113 yards, throwing three interceptions during Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Colts.

Indianapolis dominated Minnesota's front five in the pass rush, collecting seven QB hits and three sacks while deflecting nine of Cousins' pass attempts on the afternoon. The 32-year-old signal-caller was capable of putting up decent production against Green Bay last week with his team trailing throughout the second half, as he wrapped up with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Minnesota had only four offensive possessions throughout the entirety of the second half Sunday against Indianapolis, with the first three opportunities going interception, punt, punt on a combined 11 plays. Cousins looks to get back on track Week 3, with the Vikings taking on a Titans defense that gave up 339 passing yards and three touchdowns to Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew on Sunday.