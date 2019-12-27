Cousins and other starters likely will be held out of Sunday's game against the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings haven't finalized their plans but reportedly are leaning in this direction. Other candidates to be rested include Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, along with banged-up running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle). Sean Mannion is next up at quarterback, while Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell are the best bets to take on vacated carries and targets.