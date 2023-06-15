Cousins said Wednesday that he doesn't expect to discuss a new contract with the Vikings until next offseason, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

Cousins is in the final season of his contract and said he wants to finish his career in Minnesota, but the Vikings seemingly want to take it year by year at this point rather than making another long-term commitment. His passing efficiency stats dropped last season in his first year under coach Kevin O'Connell, with a career-high 646 attempts somewhat allowing the QB to make up for it from a fantasy standpoint. Cousins turns 35 in August and should get plenty of volume again after the Vikings replaced Adam Thielen with first-round pick Jordan Addison and released RB Dalvin Cook.