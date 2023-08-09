Cousins isn't likely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Seahawks, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.
Goessling suggests that it's unlikely the Vikings will play many established players versus Seattle, with Cousins and Justin Jefferson likely to be spectators Thursday. Assuming that's the case, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall will be available to handle the team's QB reps.
