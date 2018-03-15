Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Officially signs with Vikes
The Vikings officially signed Cousins to a three-year contract Thursday.
With a fully guaranteed deal worth $84 million, Cousins has inked the largest one on a per-year basis in NFL history, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There's a chance he won't hold the crown long due to the likelihood the division-rival Packers sign Aaron Rodgers to a significant extension this offseason. Nevertheless, Cousins' arrival rounds out a stacked roster on both sides of the ball. Upon stepping on the field in the fall, he'll have at his disposal a 1,000-yard wide receiver (Adam Thielen), another explosive option (Stefon Diggs) and a reliable tight end (Kyle Rudolph). Plus, running back Dalvin Cook, a 2017 second-round pick, will be looking to bounce back from a torn ACL. Cousins could soon be working with the best supporting cast of his career.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Plans to join Vikings•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Visiting Minnesota•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Avoids franchise tag•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Headed for free agency•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: May receive franchise tag again•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Poised to become free agent in March•
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...