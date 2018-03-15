Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Officially signs with Vikes

The Vikings officially signed Cousins to a three-year contract Thursday.

With a fully guaranteed deal worth $84 million, Cousins has inked the largest one on a per-year basis in NFL history, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There's a chance he won't hold the crown long due to the likelihood the division-rival Packers sign Aaron Rodgers to a significant extension this offseason. Nevertheless, Cousins' arrival rounds out a stacked roster on both sides of the ball. Upon stepping on the field in the fall, he'll have at his disposal a 1,000-yard wide receiver (Adam Thielen), another explosive option (Stefon Diggs) and a reliable tight end (Kyle Rudolph). Plus, running back Dalvin Cook, a 2017 second-round pick, will be looking to bounce back from a torn ACL. Cousins could soon be working with the best supporting cast of his career.