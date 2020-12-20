Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also committed a fumble, but it was recovered by the offense.

Cousins took another three sacks and was hit a whopping 11 times overall, but he hung tough and gave the Vikings a chance to win until failing to connect on a Hail Mary from the Bears' 33-yard line with seven seconds remaining. The veteran signal-caller connected with Adam Thielen and Tyler Conklin for his two scoring passes, but he enjoyed the most chemistry with Justin Jefferson, hitting the rookie on eight occasions for 104 yards. Cousins has now thrown for at least Sunday's 271 yards in five of his last six contests while throwing for multiple scores in six of the last seven, making him an above-average fantasy asset at a pivotal time of the season. The 32-year-old will look to keep up his strong numbers against the Saints in a Week 16 Christmas Day showdown.