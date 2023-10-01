Cousins completed 13 of 19 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.

Cousins got off to a brutal start, having an interception returned 99 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter. Although he threw another pick prior to halftime, Cousins at least found star wideout Justin Jefferson for touchdowns from four and 30 yards. After topping 340 yards in each of the first three weeks, Cousins' clear season-low output Sunday nonetheless didn't prevent Minnesota from winning its first game.