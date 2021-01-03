Cousins completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 405 yards and three touchdowns, adding a one-yard TD run during Sunday's 37-35 win against the Lions.

Cousins' Vikings have missed the postseason for the second time in three years; however, the 32-year-old went on a statistical tear during the latter half of 2020. The $84 million man composed a 12:10 TD:INT over his first seven outings of the year, while the team stumbled to a 2-5 start. Weeks 9 through 17, Cousins registered an uber-efficient 23:3 TD:INT, posting six three-TD passing performances in the span of nine weeks while leading his team to a 5-4 mark. On Sunday he found three different receivers for scores, also collecting his first rushing TD all season. The veteran signal-caller is under contract through 2022, as Minnesota remains in search of its first Super Bowl title.