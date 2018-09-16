Cousins completed 35 of 48 pass attempts for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Packers. He also carried two times for five yards in the 29-29 tie.

Cousins faced a sizable deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but he got his team back in the game with touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs of three and 76 yards, respectively. He then capped off the comeback with a 22-yard strike to Adam Thielen which he followed up with a two-point conversion to Diggs. Unfortunately, Cousins was unable to lead any winning scoring drives in the ensuing overtime period, though he did get them into position twice before kicker Daniel Carlson missed a pair of field goals. After signing a big-money deal in the offseason, Cousins could hardly have asked for a better start to his Vikings career, totaling 669 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception through two weeks. He'll look to keep it rolling next week against the hapless Bills.