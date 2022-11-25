Cousins completed 30 of 37 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on one rush attempt.

Cousins rose to the challenge against a tough Patriots defense, following his forgettable 105-yard performance against the Cowboys four days prior. The veteran signal-caller opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to cap off the first possession of the game before subsequently hitting T.J. Hockenson and Adam Thielen for additional touchdown tosses in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The latter closed out a clutch six-play, 71-yard march that ended up being the difference in the game, and it afforded Cousins his first three-touchdown effort of the season. He'll aim to keep the Vikings offense hot in an unenviable Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.