Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas.

Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.