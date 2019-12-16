Cousins completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception Sunday against the Chargers, adding 14 rushing yards in the 39-10 victory.

Cousins completed 76 percent of his passes, while his team's defense and rushing attack allowed him to take a risk-averse approach. He averaged 8.3 yards per attempt and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith on the opening possession, but the lopsided nature of the game limited the necessity to pass. Next Monday's game against the Packers should be much more competitive, and with Dalvin Cook (shoulder) potentially sidelined, Cousins could be asked to throw early and often.