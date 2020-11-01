Cousins completed 11 of 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Packers.

Dalvin Cook did all the work for the Vikings, scoring three rushing TDs before taking a screen pass from Cousins 50 yards for the winning touchdown late in the third quarter. Still, the veteran QB didn't commit any turnovers, just the second time in seven starts this season he's avoided coughing up the ball. Cousins could be a little more involved in Week 9 against a Lions defense that just gave up three passing TDs to Philip Rivers.