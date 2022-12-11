Cousins completed 31 of 41 passes for 425 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

While his numbers are largely the result of the Vikings trailing from the second quarter on, fantasy managers will naturally take the season-high yardage total and seventh multi-touchdown effort of the campaign. Cousins most frequently connected with Justin Jefferson as customary, with the star receiver bringing in 11 of his completions for 223 yards. Despite the disappointing loss, the Vikings are 10-3 and still in the driver's seat for the NFC North crown, and Cousins will aim to get them quickly back in the win column during a Saturday afternoon Week 15 home matchup versus the Colts.