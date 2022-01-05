Cousins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon, shortly after coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With that, Cousins returns to the lineup and boosts the Week 18 fantasy prospects of his teammates, namely Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Tyler Conklin. Per Zimmer, the Vikings won't make any adjustments to playing time based on their recent elimination from the playoffs.