Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Runs, throws for touchdowns
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yard, a touchdown and a field goal during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona. He added 14 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He also lost a fumble.
The dance moves following it weren't pretty, but Cousins looked sharp on the zone keeper for a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Cousins' first rushing touchdown in Purple after 13 in the past three seasons in Washington. The rushing touchdown will curb some concerns about Cousins' passing performance on Sunday, which featured season lows in attempts, completions and yards as the Vikings dropped back on just 54 percent of plays on Sunday as compared to 71 percent heading into Sunday. That ratio will be worth monitoring on Sunday as the Vikings take on a Jets defense ranked in the top 10 in the league in opponent passer rating.
