Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Sets season high in passing yardage
Cousins completed 22 of 27 pass attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
Cousins completed an impressive 81 percent of his passes while averaging 11.3 yards per attempt. He completed touchdown passes of 15 and nine yards to Adam Thielen, who had criticized the signal caller's play heading into the game. It was a positive sign that Cousins responded with one of the most efficient games of his career while leading the offense to a comfortable road win. He'll have the chance to deliver a followup performance in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Eagles.
