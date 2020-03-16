Play

Cousins is signing a two-year contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousins signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract during the 2018 offseason, and the Vikings have seen enough to know that they want him around past 2020. The 31-year-old quarterback has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 7.5 yards per attempt in a Minnesota uniform, tossing 56 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 31 regular-season games. Cousins will work with a new offensive coordinator in 2020, as the Vikings have promoted Gary Kubiak to replace Kevin Stefanski.

