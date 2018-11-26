Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Steps up in primetime
Cousins completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.
Cousins outdueled Aaron Rodgers in this one, a feat that not many quarterbacks can lay claim to. The 30-year-old was accurate with his downfield shots -- an area he struggled with in the face of the Bears' defense last week -- leading to a season-high 9.0 yards per attempt. The signal caller eclipsed the 300-yard mark just once over his previous five games, so this huge performance was a welcomed sight for his fantasy owners. Cousins will need a similar showing against another all-time great when the Vikings take on Tom Brady and the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 13.
