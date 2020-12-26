Cousins completed 27 of 41 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

Facing one of the best turnover-forcing defensive units in the league, Cousins was able to refrain from giving the ball away, a relatively rate feat for the veteran signal-caller. Cousins actually put together an impressive performance that would have been good enough to topple many teams, had he gotten a better performance from his defense. The 32-year-old has now tossed multiple touchdowns in seven of the last eight games, an excellent stretch that's made him one of the best and most consistent fantasy assets at the quarterback position during the latter portion of the campaign. Now having thrown a career-high 32 touchdown passes through 15 games, Cousins will look to close out his ninth season in strong fashion versus the vulnerable Lions defense in Week 17.