Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Strong numbers in loss
Cousins completed 31 of 41 pass attempts for 359 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Saints.
Cousins more than doubled Drew Brees' passing total, but was saddled with the loss after a couple of costly turnovers (one of which was his own doing) gifted the game to the Saints. The 30-year-old's 8.8 yards per completion was the highest mark since Week 2, when he dropped 425 yards on the Packers. The difference between good and huge fantasy days from Cousins appears to be based on whether the opponent forces a shootout scenario. Next week's opponent -- the Detroit Lions -- is less likely to induce an aerial showdown compared to the Saints, but Cousins should still have a high floor in an important division matchup.
